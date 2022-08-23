Community rallies behind family after Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns in Costa Rica

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fitness instructor Brenna Bell made a difference every day, teaching classes at the Fit Body Boot Camp in Queen Creek. Now, friends, clients and coworkers are coping with Bell’s sudden death.

“It’s hard,” said coworker Theresa Maccrea. “I know how much of an impact she had to so many people, to our members, everyone in her life, anyone who knew her would know how big of a loss this is.” Bell had recently taken a trip to Costa Rica to do volunteer work but never returned.

Close friend and coworker Rachel Davis was with Bell when she died. They had taken a break to have some fun and decided to jump off a cliff next to a waterfall. Bell was reportedly pulled under the heavy current and never resurfaced.

Another woman, who tried to rescue Bell, died as well. “If you look at the waterfall, she swam to a rock that was still slick,” said Davis. “She couldn’t grip on to anything, so she immediately started to get pulled back.”

Davis is now grieving her friend’s unexpected death. “I’ve experienced loss, but not to this extent and having to watch it is very surreal,” said Davis.

It didn’t take long for word to spread in the workout community about the 35-year-old single mom’s death and the two young daughters she leaves behind. A GoFundMePage has been set up to help the family, including her daughters.

Davis wants her friend to remain an inspiration to their coaches and clients. “I hope I can always have a piece of her with me, and the people can see her in me, and in Theresa, and every one of my coaches,” said Davis.” I hope she continues to live on through all of us.”

