Coconino County reports first two cases of monkeypox

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first two cases of monkeypox were confirmed in northern Arizona on Tuesday.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services says the cases were tested in separate healthcare facilities and are unrelated. Officials say the two are reportedly okay and are now recovering in isolation. Details on their sex and ages weren’t immediately released. It’s not clear if either of the two had close contact with anyone else.

“The identification of monkeypox cases in Coconino County is not a cause for alarm. It is a time for us to look back at what we learned in the last few years and ensure we are following prevention recommendations such as washing our hands frequently, getting tested if we have symptoms, staying home when sick, and seeking medical care when needed,” says Kim Musselman, the county health director.

Monkeypox is commonly spread through skin-to-skin contact with someone who is currently infected. Symptoms are similar to the flu and can include a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, chills, headaches, body aches, and fatigue.

Anyone experiencing monkeypox symptoms can contact the CCHHS information line at 928-679-7300 or visit the county’s website for more information.

As of Monday, there are currently 258 monkeypox cases in Arizona with 221 cases in Maricopa County. More than 15,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the United States.

