Arizona ranks #4 for states with the most deadly road rage shootings, study says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s little surprise that there is road rage in the Valley. In the scheme of our fast-paced lives, get onto any highway or freeway, and you’ll hear your fair share of honks, beeps, and swear words with an often sighting of some offensive gestures and getting cut off while driving.

However, according to a new study, what’s particularly concerning is how many of those instances end up being lethal, leading to an evergrowing trend of gun violence gripping much of the country. Data from Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control, and the nonpartisan Gun Violence Archive, have found that there were at least 522 people shot in road rage incidents in 2021. It’s a number that has more than doubled since 2018.

An overall measure of road rage shootings in the United States between 2016 and 2021. (Jerry)

Arizona ranks at the top

While bigger states like Texas, California, and Florida have seen more road rage shootings become deadly, Arizona ranks second per capita and fourth overall, having had 20 fatalities between 2017 and 2021. According to the insurance app “Jerry,” nine of the ten states with the most deadly road rage shootings per capita were permitless carry states. North Dakota, a licensed permit carry state, and Wyoming, a state that allows permitless open carry, did not report any road rage shootings. Our neighbors to the east, New Mexico ranked as being the deadliest state per capita, at a rate nearly triple of ours.

Arizona had 20 deadly road rage shootings between 2017 and 2021. (Jerry)

Valley agencies hoping to curb gun violence

From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix police seized 711 guns and made 526 gun crime-related arrests.

Earlier this summer, the Phoenix Police Department and the City of Phoenix announced “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” to help reduce gun violence in the city and surrounding communities. Some of those efforts entail seizing illegal firearms, reducing and active enforcement and prosecution of gun-related crimes, and getting weapons out of the hands of convicted felons and other people not allowed to have a firearm.

In 2021, 80% of all homicides in Phoenix involved a firearm, showing an increase of 56% in deaths and 46% in injuries compared to previous years.

