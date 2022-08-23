Newcomers Guide
$3 million in college scholarships awarded to 100 Native American students

The Navajo Code Talkers scholarship was created by the Freeport McMoRan mining company to provide college scholarships to 100 Native American students
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A scholarship program created to honor Navajo Code Talkers during World War II has selected its first cohort of recipients.

The Navajo Code Talkers scholarship was created by the Freeport McMoRan mining company to provide $3 million worth of college scholarships to 100 Native American students.

The Native American scholarship program honors 400 Navajo servicemen who created an unbreakable code for radio and telephone communication during World War II. The code has been credited as helping the U.S. win the war.

Education Forward Arizona administers the scholarship and manages the application process by selecting recipients and distributing the funds. Students were chosen based on their applications, accomplishments, future goals, and desire to serve their community.

The first cohort of 50 students has been selected for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will receive up to $6,000 in scholarships annually and support services from Education Forward Arizona Success Advisers. The second cohort of 50 students will be selected next year for the 2023-2024 school year.

