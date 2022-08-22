Weeks of rainy weather increase threat of mosquitoes in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With how busy this monsoon season has been so far, the threat of mosquitoes remains high. They thrive in these wet conditions and have the potential to carry diseases like the West Nile, which can be deadly.

Maricopa County reported its first death this year due to the West Nile virus in June. As a result, county officials say they’ve been busy trapping and testing mosquitoes across the area.

In 2021, Maricopa County reported more than 1,400 cases of the virus. After a record year, More than 800 traps have been placed, and the team checks and tests weekly.

While the county works to control the mosquito population, they urge you to take action. First, get rid of any standing water or your property; that’s how mosquitoes breed. Also, wear repellent and repair broken windows and door screens.

