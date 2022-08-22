Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Army officials say he died on July 16, 1950, while fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea. Yanez’s body could not be recovered at that time and a set of remains recovered in March 1951 couldn’t be identified. Army officials say Yanez’s remains finally were identified last month through dental and DNA analysis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.