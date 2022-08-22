Newcomers Guide
Red light runner dies at hospital after causing crash in Peoria, police say

The woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
The woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died at the hospital after police said she ran a red light and slammed into an SUV in Peoria on Saturday night. Investigators said just before 10 p.m., 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper was driving a red SUV and was heading west on Cactus Road when she blew through a red light and crashed into a black SUV that was going north on 79th Avenue. Tapper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver and passenger in the black SUV didn’t suffer any major injuries and didn’t go to the hospital. The intersection was closed for nearly four hours.

TRENDING: Wanted fugitive shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police

It’s unclear if Tapper was impaired but police said the black SUV driver wasn’t. Officers thank those who stopped to help after the crash. An investigation is underway.

