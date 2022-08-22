A new way to experience Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ever wanted to compete on a game show? Now is your chance. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is going on tour and providing guests with an interactive theatrical game-show-like experience.

Guests can audition to go onstage and feel like they are part of the televised game show. Players will have the chance to spin the Wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Audience members will also have the opportunity to win cash and prizes.

Mark L. Walberg, longtime host of PBS Antique Roadshow, and American Idol contestant Clay Aiken have joined the production as show hosts. Actress, Kalpana Pot joins as a co-host, and LA Dodgers stadium host, Dave Styles will be the show announcer.

The tour will have over 60 shows across the U.S. including two at the Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino on Nov. 4 and 5.

Tickets are on sale at WheelofFortuneLive.com

