Mass evacuations underway after Gila River overflows into small eastern Arizona town

Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning.
Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning.(Courtesy: Adriana Gates)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Residents of a small town in eastern Arizona are evacuating Monday morning after the Gila River reached a major flood stage, spilling water into parts of town.

The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District says water levels of the Gila River began overflowing into parts of Duncan around 4:30 a.m. Now a mass evacuation is underway for flood-prone areas, specifically all areas lower than High Street and the Chaparral Store. That includes:

  • East Ave.
  • 3rd & 4th below the highway
  • Ash St.
  • Acacia St.
  • Pecan St.
  • Main St.
  • Madison St.
  • Hobbs St.
  • Harwell St.
  • Philpott Ave.
  • Stadium St.
  • Wilson St.
  • Tyler Ln.
  • Cottonwood St.
  • Church St.
  • Gale Ave.
  • West end by the car wash

The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District says the Greenlee County Fairgrounds, located at 1248 Fairgrounds Road, is open and available for use as an evacuation Center. The corrals are also open for anyone needing to temporarily relocate their livestock.

Fire personnel are also assisting with the evacuation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

