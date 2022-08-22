Newcomers Guide
Man dead after being shot at Tempe apartment complex; suspect in custody

It happened on Sunday night.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Tempe apartment complex on Sunday night. Police were called to the complex near Hardy Drive, which is east of Priest Drive, and Elliott Road around 8:30 p.m. They found the victim and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said the shooter was identified and in police custody but didn’t say what led up to the shooting. No names have been released. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

