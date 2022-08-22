LIVE: Monsoon storms heading into the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The northern part of the Valley is seeing some monsoon rain on Sunday and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. The storms formed about an hour north of the Valley during the afternoon. Parts of Carefree was more than a quarter of an inch of rain. Camp Creek has seen more than half an inch. The rain then moved south and hit north Phoenix and Scottsdale. Click/tap here for radar.

Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.

