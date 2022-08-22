Newcomers Guide
LIVE: Monsoon storms heading into the Phoenix area

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The northern part of the Valley is seeing some monsoon rain on Sunday and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. The storms formed about an hour north of the Valley during the afternoon. Parts of Carefree was more than a quarter of an inch of rain. Camp Creek has seen more than half an inch. The rain then moved south and hit north Phoenix and Scottsdale. Click/tap here for radar.

Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

