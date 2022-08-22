Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Firefighters battle massive house fire in north Scottsdale

The fire was initially thought to be under control before flaring back up.
The fire was initially thought to be under control before flaring back up.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An early-morning blaze that was originally thought to be extinguished at a Scottsdale home has flared back up into a large fire.

Fire crews were initially called to the home around 5:30 a.m. located on 79th Street, just north of Dynamite Boulevard between Scottsdale and Pima roads. Everyone in the home made it out safely while firefighters found the fire in the attic.

TRENDING: Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting, police say

They initially got the fire quickly under control, but the Scottsdale Fire Dept. says a hot spot flared back up. Now a large part of the home is on fire, with flames visible shooting through the roof. Fire officials upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, calling for additional manpower.

Arizona’s Family has a crew gathering information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chandler fourth grader wins Intel's crane naming contest
Arizona's Family got an exclusive look inside Toyota's secret vehicle testing site that's...
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
Weeks of rainy weather in Arizona causing a mosquito breeding ground
Flood concerns remain on the Navajo Nation. And Pres. Nez says the nation will work to get...
Clean-up efforts continue on the Navajo Nation after monsoon floods