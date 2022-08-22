Law enforcement involved in shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police said they are investigating a shooting involving an officer on Sunday. It happened at Dobson and Baseline roads just after 5 p.m. Detectives said there aren’t any outstanding suspects and “there is no danger to the public.” Investigators haven’t released any other information, such as what led up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

According to Arizona’s Family’s tally, this is the 44th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area and 65th in the state overall in 2022.

