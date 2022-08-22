Newcomers Guide
First Alert Weather: Dry start to the week in the Valley

7-Day Forecast for Aug. 22, 2022
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A calm morning in Phoenix for your Monday!

We will be dry as we start the week with temperatures in the 70s this morning in Phoenix. Planning on a high of around 98 degrees later on this afternoon in most valley locations.

Our normal high for this time of year is 105, so we will be below normal once again for today.

We will see thunderstorms in the mountains later this afternoon, but only a slight chance for rain in Phoenix.

Storm chances increased to about 30% in the Phoenix metro for Tuesday and for the middle of the week.

Highs will climb a little bit to the low 100s as we step into Tuesday and beyond.

We don’t have any flood watches this week in the state, but storms during the monsoon can produce isolated flooding. So keep that in mind if you are going to be outdoors.

The weekend will hold a slight chance for storms as well with our high temperatures holding steady in the low 100s in the low deserts.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

