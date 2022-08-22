East Valley school unveils new interactive outdoor classroom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley elementary school has taken learning beyond the four walls of the classroom.

Grayhawk Elementary School unveiled its new outdoor classroom where students can investigate, explore, and experience learning firsthand.

The amphitheater-style outdoor classroom can sit an entire grade level, and will be used for STEM lessons and interactive outdoor learning. The classroom has whiteboards, a periodic table, a water station where students can learn about machines, and a 5-foot globe. There is also a grid box where students can practice using mathematical grids, coordinates, and archaeological skills to find fossils.

Good Morning Arizona reporter Steven Sarabia was at the school where students were using the classroom for a science experiment.

