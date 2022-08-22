Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.(Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children’s vaccinations urged amid decline
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns home to zoo after 13 years
Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns to zoo after 13 years