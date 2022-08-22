Chandler fourth grader wins Intel’s crane naming contest

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley elementary student won Intel’s contest to name its newest building tool at its Chandler site.

The winning name, “Skyreacher”, was created by a fourth-grade student at Chandler Traditional Academy Independence Campus. Students entered the contest by drawing diagrams and creating names for Intel’s newest crane. The winning student received quite the surprise when he got a new laptop and won an ice cream party for his class.

Skyreacher will be used to build Intel’s two new leading-edge chip factories. The factories are set to be up and running by 2024.

