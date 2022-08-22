Newcomers Guide
Chandler fourth grader wins Intel’s crane naming contest

A fourth grader at Chandler Traditional Academy won Intel's crane naming contest. The student won a new laptop and an ice cream party for his class.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley elementary student won Intel’s contest to name its newest building tool at its Chandler site.

The winning name, “Skyreacher”, was created by a fourth-grade student at Chandler Traditional Academy Independence Campus. Students entered the contest by drawing diagrams and creating names for Intel’s newest crane. The winning student received quite the surprise when he got a new laptop and won an ice cream party for his class.

Skyreacher will be used to build Intel’s two new leading-edge chip factories. The factories are set to be up and running by 2024.

