A break from storms to begin the workweek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.

Storm chances start to increase again on Tuesday as a disturbance south of us in the Baja moves northward in our state. The main thunderstorm hazard would be strong winds with some pockets of heavy rainfall.

By Wednesday, the chance of storms increases to 50% in the afternoon and evening. Some models show we could get .25″ to .50″ of more rainfall here in the Valley. Temperature-wise, it is a cooler day with highs in the 90′s. Our average this time of year is 105. It looks like we will stay below that all week.

ADEQ has also issued an Air Quality Alert for Ozone for the Phoenix metro area through Tuesday.

Bad air quality today, tomorrow and Friday. (AZ Family #FirstAlertWX Team)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.