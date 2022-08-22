Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

1.5 million fentanyl pills found in a tractor-trailer at the Arizona/Mexico border

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Border Patrol agents discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs concealed in a tractor-trailer trying to cross into Arizona from Mexico over the weekend.

RELATED: Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

In a tweet, Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries says the floor of the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle with it had 1.57 million fentanyl pills. Over 100 pounds of cocaine were also found, along with heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder. Photos showed the alleged smugglers used metal boxes and trap doors to hide the drugs from border agents.

This weekend’s bust comes just days after the same Arizona port saw thousands of rainbow, candy-colored fentanyl pills being attempted to be smuggled into the country. Border agents found about 15,000 of the pills, strapped to a person’s leg.

CNN reported that officials in many states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl. It worries health experts and law enforcement that the trend could be a way of targeting teens and kids into drug use.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The University of Arizona begins their 2022-2023 school year with the largest freshmen class yet.
University of Arizona starts another school year with nearly 9,000 first-year students
The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance.
Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona
Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows
Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning.
Mass evacuations underway after Gila River overflows into small eastern Arizona town