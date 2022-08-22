1.5 million fentanyl pills found in a tractor-trailer at the Arizona/Mexico border

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Border Patrol agents discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs concealed in a tractor-trailer trying to cross into Arizona from Mexico over the weekend.

In a tweet, Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries says the floor of the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle with it had 1.57 million fentanyl pills. Over 100 pounds of cocaine were also found, along with heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder. Photos showed the alleged smugglers used metal boxes and trap doors to hide the drugs from border agents.

Massive amount of fentanyl pills, other drugs seized at the Nogales POE on Saturday



18-Wheeler trailer floor compartment with approx 1.27 million pills and 104 lbs of cocaine

Vehicle floor with approx 300,000 pills, 2 lbs fentanyl powder, 13 lbs of heroin and 10 lbs of cocaine pic.twitter.com/z3HIcQdW7C — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 22, 2022

This weekend’s bust comes just days after the same Arizona port saw thousands of rainbow, candy-colored fentanyl pills being attempted to be smuggled into the country. Border agents found about 15,000 of the pills, strapped to a person’s leg.

CNN reported that officials in many states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl. It worries health experts and law enforcement that the trend could be a way of targeting teens and kids into drug use.

8/17 CBP officers #Nogales POE seized over 15,000 fentanyl pills strapped to a person’s legs. Second consecutive day colored fentanyl pills with the appearance of candy seized .This could be the start of a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting younger users. pic.twitter.com/y5KT5Zveop — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.