Storm activity increasing north of the Valley, sparking Flash Flood warnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, storm activity is increasing north and south of the Valley this afternoon.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state is under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. MST. Storms are forming near Prescott late this afternoon, hours after Flagstaff was hit once again with heavy rains. The National Weather Service has issued several Flash Flood warnings some areas in Maricopa County, many of which have been allowed to expire.

Shortly after 5 p.m., ADOT announced that State Route 238 is closed in both directions west of Maricopa near Ralston Road due to standing water. Area drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The AP reports that heavy rain closed roads in Tucson earlier in the day, with storms that dumped three inches of rain in the mountains northeast of town. Meanwhile, more than one-half inch of rain fell over the course of 11 minutes near Queen Creek. Click or tap here to see rainfall totals where you are.

Monsoon activity is expected to increase throughout the evening hours. Stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our First Alert Weather app, available for both iOS and Android.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

