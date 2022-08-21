Newcomers Guide
Man accused of running a fake golf charity scam in Scottsdale

Robert Francis Alexander was arrested on Aug. 8 in Phoenix.
Robert Francis Alexander was arrested on Aug. 8 in Phoenix.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges for running a golf charity scam, Scottsdale police announced on Sunday. Investigators said 57-year-old Robert Francis Alexander was collecting money from May through July on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament at Silverleaf Country Club. But the tournament didn’t exist and the Wounded Warrior Project, a legitimate nonprofit for veterans and active duty service members, didn’t know Alexander. He was also apparently collecting money to buy golf balls to be sold in and around Scottsdale, police said.

Scottsdale Police’s Financial Crimes Unit looked more into Alexander and said he was part of multiple fraud schemes. He was arrested on Aug. 8. If anyone recognizes Alexander and may be a scam victim, call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

