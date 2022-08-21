First Alert Weather: More rain expected across the Valley for Sunday evening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm and humid morning across the valley. There were some storms out east in Globe, but the rain chances for the valley will be in the late afternoon and evening. Central parts of the state face a 50% chance for storms this afternoon.

The high this Sunday for Phoenix will be 93. It’s well below the average this time of the year which is 105.

For the start of the work week, we will be in the upper 90s for highs, and then the triple digits make a return on Tuesday. However, rain comes back on Wednesday as it will drop highs back into the upper 90s. Next weekend we are tracking partly sunny skies with low triple-digit highs.

Have a great Sunday!

