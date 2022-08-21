Newcomers Guide
DPS trooper crashes on the freeway to stop a wrong-way driver in Tempe

A DPS trooper is being recognized for his quick thinking when he stopped a wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper made a bold and courageous decision to stop a wrong-way driver who was driving on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning.

According to DPS, around 2 a.m., a trooper spotted the driver of a red Cadillac heading southbound on the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 between Guadalupe and Baseline roads. Making a split-second decision, the trooper intercepted using his unmarked SUV, crashing head-on to bring the vehicle to a stop. Video from the scene showed front-end damage on both vehicles.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver, identified only as a 22-year-old man is believed to have been driving under the influence. Both he and the trooper were taken to the hospital for some minor injuries. DPS has not yet identified the name of the trooper involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

