First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area

7-Day Forecast for August 21.
By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.

By the start of the work week, high pressure to the west begins to move east, leading to drier conditions and slightly warmer temperatures. For Monday, expect a high of 100 in the Valley. This is below average for this time of the year. The average is 105. The next chance for storms is Wednesday, as more moisture moves into the area. There is also an air quality alert out for Monday for the Phoenix metro area. You are urged to carpool or use mass transit.

