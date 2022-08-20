Teen in critical condition, woman hurt after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in critical condition and another woman was hurt after an argument led to a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Friday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues.

Police say officers arrived at the complex and found the teen and woman shot. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries. Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say they aren’t looking for other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.