Teen in critical condition, woman hurt after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 9th and Southern avenues.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 9th and Southern avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in critical condition and another woman was hurt after an argument led to a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Friday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues.

Police say officers arrived at the complex and found the teen and woman shot. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries. Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say they aren’t looking for other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

