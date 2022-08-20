Queen Creek residents, power companies preparing for weekend storms

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More rain is expected to fall across the Valley on Saturday. People in Queen Creek are getting ready just in case the storms bring some severe weather.

There is an area where you can fill up sandbags on Sossaman Road. Resident Jack Hatch was there Friday evening, packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. He’s heading out of town for the weekend and wants to ensure his home is protected.

“With this storm, within a half hour, we had water within about two feet of our door. “I don’t want my kids to have to deal with water in the house,” he said.

Some streets in Queen Creek were covered in water Friday evening as rain poured on the town.

Wind was not a problem for the East Valley. However, we’ve seen some power poles collapse during recent storms. Salt River Project Spokesperson Patty Garcia-Likens says crews are on call this weekend if the storms create problems for their power supply.

“We are certainly prepared. It’s our goal to put people back into power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Garcia-Likens.

Linemen are out daily, ensuring vegetation and other things are cleared away from lines. Garcia-Likens says If a power pole near you falls over, don’t go near it. Instead, assume the wire is live and call 911.

