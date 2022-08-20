Peoria business transforms monsoon-damaged trees into high-end furniture

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a wild summer, with heavy wind and rain knocking down many trees across the Valley. Most of the trees are chopped up and turned into mulch. Phillip Glassmeyer, with Apple Blossom Woodworks, would rather use the trees for something else.

After a storm rolls through, Glassmeyer and his crew will track down the damage, picking up what Mother Nature leaves behind. He’ll bring the wood to his mill house in Peoria, where he transforms the leftover lumber into high-end furniture.

“Everybody wins in what we do because we do,” said Glassmeyer. “We save tree services labor-time, risk of injury carrying heavy trees because we can get this lumber from them. We make great use of it, make beautiful furniture and its pieces you can’t find in any store.”

Glassmeyer has been creating these unique furniture pieces for years, but only recently has his talent for transforming monsoon-damaged trees started getting more attention. The talented woodworker said the best part of what he does is telling customers they can keep the 30-year-old tree that just fell in their yard.

“We get a real kick out of the homeowner that says ‘I want to keep this tree in the family,’” said Glassmeyer. “We build a special piece for them, a dining room table, living room chair, mirror shelf, whatever; we love that.”

For more information on converting trees into furniture, go to www.appleblossomwoodworks.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.