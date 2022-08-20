Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near Ajo Way and South 16th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released video of an incident that cumulated when a man died in an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm.

Authorities responded to a call about a fight at Diamondz Lounge, located near South 16th Avenue and West Ajo Way, around 3:30 a.m.

By the time officers arrived at the hookah lounge, the people involved in that fight had left.

That’s when officers were told about a different fight happening inside the lounge.

When officers approached the building, multiple people were running from the business and into the parking lot.

PRCIT said officers came upon Mahamat, who was holding a handgun.

Mahamat allegedly ignored several commands to drop the weapon so two officers opened fire.

PRCIT said officers started rendering aid once the scene was safe. Despite those efforts, Mahamat died at a local hospital.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm.

The officers who fire their weapons have been identified as Angela Gist, a 15-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, and Alexander Martin, who has been with the TPD the last four years.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

The criminal investigation of the incident is being handled by the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team. Pima County deputies have taken the lead. The TPD’s Department of Professional Standards will conduct a separate administrative investigation to examine the officers’ actions.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters say the boy was dead when they arrived.
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV crash in Surprise
Arizona State University has announced that the campus has opened the first comprehensive...
ASU launches first comprehensive archive of COVID-19 tests, testing practices
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road and found a man with a...
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
Two women were arrested after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found in their car in...
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix