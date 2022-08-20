UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released video of an incident that cumulated when a man died in an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm.

Authorities responded to a call about a fight at Diamondz Lounge, located near South 16th Avenue and West Ajo Way, around 3:30 a.m.

By the time officers arrived at the hookah lounge, the people involved in that fight had left.

That’s when officers were told about a different fight happening inside the lounge.

When officers approached the building, multiple people were running from the business and into the parking lot.

PRCIT said officers came upon Mahamat, who was holding a handgun.

Mahamat allegedly ignored several commands to drop the weapon so two officers opened fire.

PRCIT said officers started rendering aid once the scene was safe. Despite those efforts, Mahamat died at a local hospital.

The officers who fire their weapons have been identified as Angela Gist, a 15-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, and Alexander Martin, who has been with the TPD the last four years.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

The criminal investigation of the incident is being handled by the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team. Pima County deputies have taken the lead. The TPD’s Department of Professional Standards will conduct a separate administrative investigation to examine the officers’ actions.

