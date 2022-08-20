First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are Tracking a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average of 100 for this time of the year.

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, August 20 (Arizona's Family)

There is a 30% chance of storms in the morning across the valley with another round expected in the late afternoon and evening. . High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through the end of the weekend and into Monday before climbing back up to around 101 with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

More rain enters the forecast this Wednesday with highs hanging around the low 100s through Friday. Have a safe day out there!

