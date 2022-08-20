Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are Tracking a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average of 100 for this time of the year.

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, August 20
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, August 20(Arizona's Family)

There is a 30% chance of storms in the morning across the valley with another round expected in the late afternoon and evening. . High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through the end of the weekend and into Monday before climbing back up to around 101 with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

More rain enters the forecast this Wednesday with highs hanging around the low 100s through Friday. Have a safe day out there!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
FORECAST: Flood watch in effect until Saturday night
The First Alert will continue through Saturday but we do expect the number of thunderstorms to...
FORECAST: Storms continue for the weekend
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert for a Flood Watch in effect until 11pm Saturday
Expect a wet weekend ahead as we enter our First Alert Weather days. More rain and cooler...
Cooler temperatures and rain expected for this weekend