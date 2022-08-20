Charges pending for Gilbert man who pointed gun at skateboarder, police say

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say criminal charges are pending after a video on social media went viral of a man pointing a gun at a skateboarder in Gilbert last weekend. The incident was caught on camera on Aug. 13 near Guadalupe and Lindsay roads.

The person who reported the crime showed officers a video of 68-year-old Bernardo Aillon getting out of his car and going up to a skateboarder riding down a handrail. The video shows Aillon walking toward the skateboarder and pulling a gun from his waistband, police said. He then told the skateboarder to leave.

Gilbert officers interviewed the skateboarder and Aillon, and Aillon’s gun was taken as evidence. Charges against Aillon are being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

“It is imperative that investigations are thoroughly investigated and documented prior to submitting criminal charges against an accused. The alleged behavior captured in the video is not tolerated in our community. We appreciate the community’s patience as we gathered the necessary evidence to conclude this investigation,” said Gilbert police in a statement.

