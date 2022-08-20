Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee still seeking volunteers for events leading up to the big game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Football is back! And while there’s a whole season of games to play before the Super Bowl next February in Glendale, the host committee is still seeking volunteers to help in various ways leading up to the big event.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Even though it’s still months away, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has a lot of work ahead. That’s why last month, the committee launched a volunteer program called TEAM AZ, presented by Avnet and PetSmart.

The group’s goal is to get 5,000 volunteers signed up who will serve as ambassadors for events leading up to the Super Bowl. That could include welcoming guests at airports, hotels and other other locations. If you’re interested in volunteering as part of TEAM AZ, click or tap here to apply.

There are a couple of things to note: You have to be at least 18 years old and applying means you’ll go through a formal process including a background check. Volunteering also won’t get you into the actual Super Bowl. TEAM AZ support won’t be needed in the stadium on game day.

