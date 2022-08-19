Washington state fugitive shot by U.S. Marshals near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Officials say U.S Marshals Task Force members tried to arrest the man in his car near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. However, he reached into his backseat for a gun, and task force members then shot him, according to investigators. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His name has not been released. No marshals or bystanders were hurt during the shooting. This is the 43rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and 63rd overall in the state.

