Tempe businesses see big impact from record ASU enrollment

TEMPE. AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With college back in session, Tempe-area businesses see a big impact on sales.

According to the Downtown Tempe Authority, their businesses experience anywhere from a 20 – 500% increase in revenue/foot traffic when ASU returns in the fall compared to times when school is not in full session. Businesses impacted the most include fast food, coffee, sandwich, taco shops, bars, nightclubs, and retailers selling ASU products, dorm supplies, and clothing.

According to the Tempe Tourism Office, downtown hotels see a big impact. Fall move-in weekend is always the busiest weekend in August on an annual basis. Ready for some stats?

Occupancy percentage for Aug. 7 – 13 equals $84.6%, which is 3.4% higher than the same weekend in 2021. Occupancy for specific days that are typical travel days for the move-in show:

Thursday, Aug. 11 = 67.4%

Friday, Aug. 12 = 78.1%

Saturday, Aug. 13 = 85.6%

Total Rooms sold for Aug. 7-13 equals 32,540, which is 4.9% higher than the same weekend in 2021. Parking, according to the Downtown Tempe Authority, typically sees a 25% increase in on-street occupancy when ASU is in session.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.