WATCH LIVE: Storms moving from the north heading into the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brace for another round of monsoon weather as storms are heading our way once again! Thunderstorms are moving from the north and making their way into the Phoenix area so the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek until 6 p.m. The Valley is expecting scattered thunderstorms in the evening, bringing heavy rain, wind gusts and lightning. The storms will also bring cooler temperatures in the 90s this weekend!

On Wednesday, the West Valley was hit with strong winds and heavy rain that knocked over some trees. Parts of the East Valley also got blowing dust, including Queen Creek and Gilbert. Stay updated with our Arizona’s Family forecast.

