Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be aware of flooding this weekend

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley is expected to get monsoon storms and a good amount of rain Friday and Saturday.

Scottsdale firefighters are asking people to pay attention. Last week, they had to rescue a woman after a skate park flooded off Miller and McDowell roads. Crews called a helicopter to lift the woman to safety because the water was too deep and moving too fast.

Captain Dave Folio has worked for Scottsdale Fire since 1990. He says he’s never seen the wash in this area fill up with water quickly. “We have a lot of rain coming the next couple of days. so one of the biggest issues in north Scottsdale is we have the washes. They start flowing and it looks like standing water,” he explained.

Folio says it only takes two inches of water to move a car. He’s asking people to be aware while enjoying the parks along the washes. He says get out if you start to see rising water. You don’t want to risk getting trapped.

“You’ll be swept off the road. Stay out of the washes; stay home,” said Folio.

Skaters say this is the first full day they’ve been able to use the park since last Friday. It was flooded, and pools of water were sitting in the bowls. Mud and twigs are covering parts of the park. Crews came through and swept most of the debris away.

