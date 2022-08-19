Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”

On New Year’s Eve, the man was trying to find an area for target practice when he saw something that caught his attention. “I saw smoke coming out of that cliff here and when I got over here I saw a body lying on the ground,” he showed us. He immediately called 911. He said the body was lying on a rock, face down, with no clothes on, and he said the way the left leg was positioned made everything really confusing. “I’m not sure if it’s a body or a mannequin, but it looks like a body to me,” you can hear him telling the dispatcher on the 911 call.

“What made you think it was a mannequin?” Whitney asked. “The way it was, like the legs sitting and standing and the way it was on the floor,” he said. What he didn’t know at the time was that it was the burning body of missing Phoenix man Benjamin Anderson, where miles and miles away, family and friends were searching for him. Anderson mysteriously went missing that New Year’s Eve morning and eventually, his friends found Anderson’s car in a Phoenix hotel parking garage with what they said were three unknown people inside driving the car. Hours after that, his friends found the car in a school parking lot, completely burned.

The man says he immediately noticed something about the fire in the desert. “It was the face, like the head all the way to the shoulders where the fire was,” he said. “So only the top part of his body was on fire at that point?” asked Whitney. “Yes, it was the head to the shoulders like right here. That’s where the fire was.”

He said next to the body was a smaller fire, which he thought was possibly a shoe or piece of clothing, but he couldn’t determine exactly what it was. He doesn’t remember seeing blood or anything else, and that’s the eeriest part. “Do you think you may have passed driving the person that did it?” asked Whitney. “No. We didn’t see anything,” he said. “No cars?” asked Whitney. “No cars. Nothing around here,” he said.

The cliff he showed us was about a 25-foot drop. In the police report, it says officers believe Anderson was either pushed off the cliff or fell, but we don’t know if he was dead or alive before that happened. So far, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it has no updates on the case and no arrests have been made in Anderson’s murder.

