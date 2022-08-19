Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County

Man arrested for 'human smuggling' in Mohave County
Man arrested for 'human smuggling' in Mohave County(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle.

Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.

The subjects told police they had entered the country illegally, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. Escamilla reportedly picked them all up in Phoenix to be transported to California.

MCSO said Escamilla was an illegal immigrant himself, having previously been arrested and deported.

Escamilla faces eight counts of human smuggling, MCSO said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fallen tree into a neighbors yard leads to criminal tresspassing
How a neighbor’s fallen tree led to a criminal trespassing charge in Surprise
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
A drone captured the lightning show from Anthem.
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
Monsoon storms hit several west valley cities on Saturday evening
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening
Finding Robert Fisher
Documentary: Finding Robert Fisher