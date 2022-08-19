Rain hitting the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain is falling on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms were heading from the south and moving up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was overhead Germann Road and Ranch House Parkway in Gilbert, where an intersection was completely flooded. Cars were pushed to the right as muddy water covered the left lane. Drivers were still attempting to go through the floodwaters. A park was completely flooded, and several kids and parents were splashing around in the water. One woman even brought out a paddleboard!

Kids and parents were splashing around in a flooded park on Friday. (Arizona's Family)

A flash flood warning is in effect in some parts of the East Valley until 6:45 p.m., including Queen Creek and Chandler Heights. Around 3:30 p.m., winds up to 40-50 mph hit parts of Gilbert and Chandler. Dark skies were overhead looking east, and dust was moving west along the U.S. 60.

In the last 24 hours, Fountain Hills received over 2 inches of rain, while Cave Creek and Rio Verde were over 1.5 inches. Phoenix, Peoria, Mesa, Apache Junction, Casa Grande and Queen Creek also all received over an inch of rain. To check rainfall totals for your area, click/tap here.

Friday’s storm is the latest in a trend of monsoon weather this week. After Thursday’s brief storm, thousands of people were still without power on Friday morning due to downed power lines and trees. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes Friday at Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and MET Professional Academy. Cheyenne, Alta Loma and Peoria elementary schools will also be closed.

