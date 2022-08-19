Newcomers Guide
School bus with 58 students onboard collides with van in Gilbert

Raw chopper video: A Chandler school bus carrying 59 students was involved in a crash with a van in Gilbert Friday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a commercial van in Gilbert.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday on Higley Road near Palmdale Lane, just south of Chandler Heights Road. The Gilbert Police Department says the Chandler USD bus was carrying 58 students. Three students and the bus driver are being checked out for minor injuries. The Gilbert Fire Department says rescue equipment had to be used to remove the driver from the van. He was taken to an area hospital.

Higley was closed in both directions between Chandler Heights and Riggs but has since reopened. A second Chandler bus arrived soon after to take students the rest of the way to school.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

