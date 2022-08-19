Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

How to make your own lookalike Hostess snack cakes

Arizona's Family producer Haley Ziomek, who's also a self-taught baker, shows Scott and Olivia how to make your own Twinkie cake, cupcakes and more.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you ever wondered how to make your own snack cakes similar to popular Hostess treats? Haley Ziomek, a producer at Arizona’s Family and self-taught baker, stopped by Good Morning Arizona Friday morning to show Scott and Olivia how to make snacks that look like Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Snoballs.

Check out the video to learn more, along with Homemade Haley’s on Instagram!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cardinals pre-season begins this Sunday
How to make your own knock-off Hostess snacks
Is the Phoenix rental market stabilizing? A new report from Zillow shows that prices are...
Rental market in the Valley cools down as the demand for apartment complexes goes up
The Morrison family is hosting a "Fill Your Freezer" fundraiser in honor of their daughter,...
Family hosts ‘Fill Your Freezer’ fundraiser in honor of daughter with Rett syndrome