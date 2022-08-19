First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, flooding in the forecast into the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A few showers linger this morning across the Valley following a very active evening. Storms rolled off the higher elevations and into parts of the Valley bringing heavy rain and strong winds late Thursday. While Sky Harbor picked up .04 inches of rain, other parts of the Valley saw near an inch of rain, and 49% of the Valley saw at least some measurable rain.

More rain is likely for later today. Chances are good for afternoon storms that roll into the Valley from the east and southeast. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.

Saturday brings an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain once again being a concern. Chances decrease to about 50% on Sunday, with the weather disturbance that’s helped to trigger the monsoon activity finally begins to push away from Arizona to the east. Abundant monsoon moisture in place means daily storm chances continue into next week, along with below average temperatures.

Look for a high in Phoenix of only 98 degrees today, which is several degrees below normal for this time of year in the Valley. Highs Saturday should top out only in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday will bring low 90s, with temperatures warming to the upper 90s on Monday and triple digits returning by Tuesday.

