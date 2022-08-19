First Alert for a Flood Watch in effect until 11pm Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our First Alert continues as there is a threat of flash flooding across central Arizona and much of the state. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch until 11 pm Saturday night. As we’ve been seeing the past couple of weeks, it doesn’t take a huge amount of rain to get the already saturated ground up and flooding. Especially on the burn scars. The atmosphere is ripe and ready to fire thunderstorms as we saw storms developing during the late morning hours. These storms are very capable of producing copious amounts of rain in a short period of time. And we’ll see a lot of outflows interacting potentially firing storms into the nighttime hours. Blowing dust is a probability as well.

The First Alert will continue through Saturday but we do expect the number of thunderstorms to come down on Sunday and Monday. Still, isolated areas of the state could still see severe weather, especially in the mountains.

While we have a chance for scattered storms tonight we don’t expect as big of an outbreak as last night. Still, storms that do develop may cause flash flooding and may contain high winds as the atmosphere is still pretty unstable. And while we’re under a flood watch on Saturday, that kind of storm may not materialize for the Valley. We will, of course, keep you updated right here, on our First Alert Weather App and on 3TV and CBS 5.

