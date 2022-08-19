Family hosts ‘Fill Your Freezer’ fundraiser in honor of daughter with Rett syndrome

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Morrison family is hoping to “Fill Your Freezer” with raffle items from their upcoming fundraiser.

The fundraiser is in honor of their 4-year-old daughter, Savannah, who currently living with Rett syndrome. All proceeds will go to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation which helps provide funds and support to families of those with Rett syndrome.

Rett syndrome occurs in 1 in every 10,000 females and typically develops in the first months of life. The syndrome is extremely rare in males but can occur. Rett syndrome leads to severe physical impairments affecting one’s ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe. Children with Rett syndrome can still develop their cognitive abilities like reading, and understanding letters and sounds.

The Morrison family is hosting a raffle for two halves of a processed pig which equals about 75 pounds of pork.

Tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50. The winners of the raffle will be announced tomorrow, Aug. 20. Those who don’t want to participate but wish to give can donate online.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.