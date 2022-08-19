Family grieving after pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pregnant woman died, and six others were hurt following a head-on crash in Glendale Sunday night. Police said Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. Her brother told Arizona’s Family she was seven months pregnant and planned to name the baby Axton.

Armijo was in the car with her husband and their three young children. Her husband was driving the family to the park to meet up with friends around 6:30 p.m. “It’s been hard. It’s not easy. She was my baby sister,” Ernest Armijo, Brigitte’s brother, said.

It’s been a tough few days for the family that has traveled around the country to come together. “She put her family before anybody else. She really enjoyed her family,” he said. “She spent every single day for them. Her and her husband would go to work and then come home, and their time was with their family.”

Everything changed Sunday. Police said the car they were in collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Grand and Northern Avenues. Brigitte’s husband and three children were also injured.

Two people in the pick-up truck were also taken to the hospital. They’re expected to be OK. “For those that were able to walk away, it was a miracle,” he said.

Brigitte’s husband has been released from the hospital. “He’s a had a really severe concussion, he got injured; his leg is injured really bad, he’s having a hard time remembering things. He’s just having a hard time coping with the loss really is what it is. He loved her; that was his life. His kids and her were his life,” Ernest said.

Police haven’t said who’s responsible for causing the crash. However, for Ernest, the focus is clear. “We’ve got to do what we can for my brother-in-law and for the babies and be there for them,” he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and medical bills. If you would like to donate. click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.