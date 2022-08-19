Documentary: Finding Robert Fisher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.

On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.

After more than 20 years, the person who spent a weekend camping with Robert two weeks before the explosion reveals what Robert said and did during that trip, and why he believes there was an ulterior motive for a trip to that specific area.

A question so many have: who was Robert Fisher?

In our investigation, new details unravel about odd conversations and personality traits he displayed leading up to the murders and house explosion. For the first time, we get exclusive access to the full evidence file and crime scene photos that reveal new details and tips about the investigation.

Most notable, a bombshell tip from Mexico shakes up the case – with pictures of a man that shocked detectives, and our team.

The hunt for the fugitive takes our crew into the woods where Robert Fisher’s car was found as they prepared to head underground for a search. Journalists Briana Whitney and Serjio Hernandez assemble a full team made up of a retired detective on the case, the lead cave searcher at the time Fisher disappeared, and experienced spelunkers, who make realizations about what happened in the woods back in 2001.

Less than a mile from where Robert Fisher’s car was found in the woods are miles and miles of underground caves. It’s thought he may have been hiding in them at one point, and written evidence found in one of them suggests that may have been the case. We investigate written messages and dive into the caves ourselves to find out if living in them for some time is realistic.

California Tip

At the same time, a tip from 2004 in Canada still perplexes people with some of the most unusual investigative techniques ever used. We get to the bottom of it.

Herb Greenbeck, the man camping with Robert before the murders, presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the killings and home explosion, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads our team back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.

Our crew receives a new, unexpected tip from a former homicide detective that has them investigating more than they anticipated. Everyone interviewed this season reveals where they believe Robert Fisher is, and if he’s dead or alive, based on the new information our team uncovered during their investigation, and Robert Fisher’s own sister shares thoughts on all of the new information, with things about Robert we didn’t know until now.

If you have any new information or tips about the whereabouts of Robert Fisher, call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-TIPS.

