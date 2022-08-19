Newcomers Guide
Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson

Crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.

TRENDING: Storms from the north hit Carefree, Phoenix

The U.S. Forest Service and Pima County Search and Rescue helped out Tucson fire. According to the Coronado National Forest, the water was traveling at more than 3,000 cubic feet per second. To safely walk the low-water crossing, the water shouldn’t be more than 300 cubic feet per second.

