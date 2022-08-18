Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school.

A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member said that the young girl was struggling after she got dropped off at school earlier this week. That’s when Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Hawkins stepped in. Hawkins, who is also the school resource officer, asked the child if she wanted him to walk her to the playground and as they walked away the girl grabbed his hand.

The faculty member wrote in the post, “we are lucky to have him on our campus because he is one more person building relationships and capturing kids’ hearts.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.