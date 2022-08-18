Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

SUV crashes into house in Glendale, injuries unknown

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to an SUV hitting a home near 59th and...
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to an SUV hitting a home near 59th and Glendale avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are on scene after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday morning in Glendale.

Rescue crews were called to a home on Northview Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, around 8:15 a.m. Other information, including possible injuries, was not immediately available.

Arizona’s Family is gathering information and has crews on scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead and a woman was hurt in a crash near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix
Storms damage large trees in West Valley
Flagstaff schools have new plans in place to prevent flooding.
Flagstaff schools have plans in place in case of monsoon flooding
Plans in place in case of monsoon flooding at Flagstaff schools