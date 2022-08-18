San Tan Valley man turns to On Your Side to find missing tuition money

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley man needed to shift classes from one community college to another. But what should have been a simple transaction became a big headache when his tuition money just disappeared.

Micah Emerson is a busy guy. He’s a husband, father and works full time. But he also wants to earn an electrical engineering degree and enroll at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

However, it didn’t take long to realize there was a problem. “The schedule just didn’t work out with what they were offering,” he said. “So I went to a sister college, Rio Salado.”

To make that happen, Micah disenrolled from Chandler-Gilbert and waited for his $695 in tuition money to be returned. According to Micah, the school claimed it had to return the money to the same debit card he used to pay for tuition. “They said that was federal regulation,” he said. “That’s just what had to happen.”

But it didn’t happen because Micah had closed his Bank of America account. As a result, he never got his $695, and no one could explain where it went.

Micah says the college was blaming the bank, and the bank was blaming the college. “So it’s in this infinite loop of the other person is saying they have my money and you need to contact them,” he said. “And I’m just stuck in the middle and mostly being ignored or being told no.”

After several months of arguing, Micah finally contacted On Your Side for help. We got a hold of school officials and the bank, and after asking them to look into the issue, Bank of America discovered Micah’s money had been with them after being kicked out of his closed account. As a result, Bank of America sent Micah a check for the full amount of $695.

Micah says he’s glad he contacted On Your Side. “I would definitely recommend On Your Side to other people,” he said. “It saved me a lot of aggravation. A lot of these companies are expecting you to give up. So by getting On Your Side involved, it was something that they had to answer for. And it was literally a night and day difference.”

Bank of America resolved the issue quickly. On Your Side brought the problem to their attention, and a day later, the check was in the mail.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.