One dead after SUV collides with semi on US-93 near Congress

CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person has died following a two-vehicle collision on US-93 earlier Thursday morning just west of State Route 71 near Congress.

Around 6:40 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Jeep SUV was traveling north on the US-93 highway when it crossed the center line and veered into the southbound lane towards a semi-truck. The truck driver swerved right to avoid a collision, but the Jeep hit the semi’s trailer and rolled over into the shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep was trapped inside, and later died from injuries. No one else was in the SUV.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.